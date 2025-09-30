Deadline to register to vote is October 6 - What you need to know

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — Time is running out for McLennan County residents to register to vote ahead of the upcoming election. Monday, October 6 is the last day to get your application submitted.



The last day to register to vote is Monday, October 6th

Election Day is Monday, November 4th

For more information on how to register to vote, click here.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Elections Administrator Jared Goldsmith wants to make sure you do this correctly and on time.

Goldsmith says residents have several options:

“You can check your registration at VoteTexas.gov,” he explained. “You can come to our office. We have voter registration applications here. Post offices and libraries typically have voter registration applications as well. If you fill out an application and mail it to us, make sure that application is postmarked by the deadline to register to vote, which is Monday, October 6.”The application requires your name, residential address, and either your driver’s license number or the last four digits of your Social Security number.

What’s on the Ballot

Goldsmith noted that Texans will decide on 17 constitutional amendments this year covering a range of topics. In McLennan County, voters will also weigh in on matters affecting 11 cities, school districts, and special districts.

“Your vote counts,” Goldsmith emphasized. “Voting is not something you can do everywhere in the world. We can’t take it for granted here in the United States, so it’s very important to make sure you get registered, get out, and vote.”

How to Register

Check your registration status at VoteTexas.gov

Pick up an application at the McLennan County Elections Office, post office, or library

Mail your application so it is postmarked no later than Monday, October 6

