Cyclist killed in Friday evening crash in Waco

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The Waco Police Department says no arrests have been made for a deadly crash involving a bicyclist.

Police say the crash happened Friday around 8:45 p.m. at N. Martin Luther King Jr Blvd and Carver Ave. Officers report a vehicle heading north had hit a 56-year-old man on a bicycle as he headed east. The driver remained at the scene and is working with investigators.

The cyclist was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead. His identity has not been released.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is assisting with the investigation.