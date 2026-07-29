WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Coyote pup season is underway in Waco, and local experts say pet owners need to take extra precautions this summer to keep their animals safe.

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Coyote pup season is here: How to keep your pets safe this summer

Alexander Becerra, a Waco resident, said he keeps a close watch on his dog, Leo, because of the risks lurking in his yard.

"My backyard tends to get big as far as the yard growing, so as far as me, I do take a lot of precaution. Just because he's a little one."

Dr. Michael Vallon, a veterinarian at Pet Circle Regional Animal Center, said coyote pups are born around April and May and don't go off on their own until around October. That means mother coyotes spend all summer working overtime to feed their young.

"Obviously the mother is going to be a lot more protective, so they have a den, they have their puppies in it. They are going to protect them with their lives. It's very serious. They're also going to be out foraging a little more because they're not only feeding themselves, they're nursing pups and then eventually going to be feeding pups."

Vallon said the season is also driving more coyote sightings and prompting more calls from concerned residents. He pushed back on a common misconception about daytime sightings.

"We have a lot of history of people saying if you see a coyote in the daytime, then it's obviously rabid. That's really not true. Coyotes this time of year especially, when they're in the summer. They're raising puppies, they're feeding themselves, it's hot, there's not a lot of water. They are out foraging at all hours of the day."

However, Vallon said pet owners should remain vigilant because coyotes are considered a high-risk species for rabies in the state of Texas.

Alexander said that risk weighs on him.

"You don't really know what they have. They could have potential rabies and different types of diseases. I do have cameras. So when I do let my dog out, at any moment, I do have my blinds open. I check up on him every five minutes or so."

Vallon offered several tips to help protect pets from coyotes:

"First things foremost is vaccinate your pets for rabies. It's also legally required in the state of Texas. Try to avoid them getting in your yards. You wanna make sure you don't leave trash out. Anything with meat or fruit in it. If you got fruit trees, coyotes will forage fruit. Maybe pick that up, don't let it just drop on the ground and rot. Don't leave cat and dog food out overnight if you can avoid that. And if you are feeding outdoor cats outside, preferably up on the porch, closer to the house. Somewhere where they're kind of up where coyotes aren't gonna want to go."

Vallon said that birdseed and grease from barbecue pits also attract coyotes.

Robinson Animal Control told me they have been receiving an influx of calls about coyotes. While they are not typically able to handle trapping wild animals, they advise residents to use a resource called the Humane World for Animals, which offers a conflict resolution guide for coyote safety. That resource is linked below-

https://humanepro.org/page/coyote-conflict-resolution

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

