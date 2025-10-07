City of Waco plans $32M purchase of Indian Springs Middle School for downtown redevelopment

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Waco leaders are proposing a major land acquisition to preserve history while shaping the city’s future.



The City of Waco has announced plans to purchase 22.8 acres of land at 500 North University Parks Drive, home to Indian Springs Middle School, and 324 Jefferson Avenue for $32.2 million

The move is part of the city’s downtown redevelopment project

For more on the redevelopment project, click here.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The City of Waco has announced plans to purchase 22.8 acres of land at 500 North University Parks Drive—home to Indian Springs Middle School—and 324 Jefferson Avenue for $32.2 million. The move is part of the city’s downtown redevelopment vision, aimed at "thoughtful planning that reflects the site’s heritage while meeting the community’s future needs," according to officials.

City leaders describe the property as a “critical starting point for activating public spaces, reducing vacancy, and reinvesting in the historic heart of Waco.”

Partnership Between City and Waco ISD

In a joint press release, the City of Waco and Waco Independent School District said they will work together to ensure the redevelopment of the Indian Springs site “celebrates its historical importance and creates opportunities that benefit residents across Waco.”

The proposed deal includes:

Discounted access to the Foster Pavilion for annual graduation ceremonies through 2037.

Free use of the Waco Convention Center for up to five annual school events, such as proms.

Community and Leadership Voices

Waco ISD Superintendent Dr. Tiffany Spicer expressed pride in the agreement, saying:

“Indian Springs has deep roots in our community. As we pass it forward, we are proud that it will continue to contribute to Waco’s future in a meaningful way.”

Looking Ahead

If approved, this acquisition would mark a major step in Waco’s downtown revitalization efforts, blending historic preservation with future development.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

