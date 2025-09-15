Central Texas dietitian explains benefits, risks, budget tips for high-protein diet

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Walk into any grocery store or scroll through your social feeds, and you’ll see it everywhere: high-protein products. From cereals to snack bars to pasta, protein has become a buzzword in the food industry.



Clinical Dietitian Lauren Williams shares insight on how to get protein right, potential risks, and ways to keep it affordable.

The Benefits of Protein

Protein plays a crucial role in keeping your body strong, energized, and full. For athletes, Williams says, it’s especially important.

“Making sure that people are meeting their overall protein needs—especially athletes—is key for recovery and supporting performance,” she explains.Beyond training, protein also helps with satiety—the feeling of fullness after eating.

“If you don’t have protein with breakfast, you might feel hungrier a lot earlier than if you had prioritized having some protein,” Williams says.

The Risks of Too Much Protein

While the fitness world often promotes massive protein intake, Williams warns there’s a limit.

“A lot of patients come in saying they need 2 grams of protein per pound of body weight, and that’s actually not true,” she notes.Instead, the general maximum is 2 grams per kilogram of body weight—unless otherwise advised by a medical provider.

To calculate: take your weight in pounds, divide by 2.2 to get kilograms, then multiply by two.

Going beyond that can strain your kidneys, especially if you have underlying health issues.

Protein Prices Are Rising

Adding more protein to your diet can also hit your wallet. The USDA predicts overall food prices will rise 2.9% in 2025, with poultry (like chicken) expected to jump 2.5%.

So how can you keep protein a priority without overspending?

Dietitian-Approved Ways to Save on Protein

Check weekly sales before you shop.

Choose frozen meats like chicken, which are often cheaper than fresh.

Opt for whole-food sources such as eggs, beans, and lentils rather than highly processed “protein-added” snacks, which are often pricier and less nutritious.

“The foods that have a lot of added proteins are often highly processed and tend to be more expensive—especially with high demand,” Williams cautions.

Bottom Line

Protein is essential—for muscle maintenance, recovery, and feeling fuller longer.

But the key is balance: get enough for your lifestyle and needs, avoid excess, and shop smart to avoid breaking the bank.

