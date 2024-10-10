Camp Fimfo preps for upcoming weekend concert in Waco

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Camp Fimfo is ready to unveil this year's concert series October 11th and 12th at the Campitheater with their Fall 2024 concert lineup.
The concerts will include Travis Tritt as their headliner playing on Friday — the concert will also feature Chris Lane, LANCO, Kody West, and more.
- This is the third year Camp Fimfo has held their concert series
- Ghosts of Hill Country will be playing on Thursday, October 10th, as the camp's pre-party entertainment to kick off the festivities
