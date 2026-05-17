Cameron Park Zoo closes due to bomb threat

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Cameron Park Zoo is closed on Sunday, after receiving communications consistent with a nationwide pattern of hoax bomb threats targeting zoos across the country.

Cameron Park Zoo says there is no known credible threat to guests, staff, or animals, zoo leadership made the decision to close the facility as a precautionary measure while working with local law enforcement.

The zoo says it is aware of recent nationwide incidents targeting zoos and received similar communications earlier today. Officials are working to ensure the safety and well-being of everyone on site.

The zoo will provide updates as appropriate regarding when it will reopen to the public.

