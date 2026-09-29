Biker Church Waco opens its doors to the motorcycle community

A new church in Central Texas is trading traditional pews for motorcycles.

Biker Church Waco held its official grand opening Sunday, drawing more than 100 people to its first service.

The ministry is modeled after the popular Cowboy Church movement but is geared specifically toward the motorcycle community. Organizers spent two years planning the launch, with the goal of creating a welcoming space for people who might not feel comfortable in a traditional church setting.

Founding Pastor Jason Smith said the mission is deeply personal, rooted in the loss of friends in the biker community.

"So I've lost a couple buddies, obviously riding before, and I didn't know what their salvation plan was. I didn't know where they were going. But that really got to me and started hurting me, and I gotta do something about that," said Smith

Biker Church Waco meets every Sunday at 5:00 PM at the JSM Building located at 10424 China Spring Rd, Waco, TX 76708.

Leaders say everyone is welcome to attend.