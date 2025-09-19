Baylor, Big 12 Conference, and partners gift $50K wellness space to J.H. Hines Elementary

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The library at J.H. Hines Elementary was awash in green and gold this week as students learned they had been chosen for a $50,000 surprise from Baylor University, the Big 12 Conference, the College Football Playoff Foundation, and company School Specialty.

This $50,000 gift was in partnership with Baylor, The Big 12 Conference and the College Football Playoff Foundation collaborating with the company School Specialty



The room has been transformed into a wellness space for students to prioritize their mental health

The space includes an air hockey table, reading nook and activity area

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The library at J.H. Hines Elementary was awash in green and gold this week as students learned they had been chosen for a $50,000 surprise from Baylor University, the Big 12 Conference, the College Football Playoff Foundation, and company School Specialty.

This dedicated wellness space, designed to give students a place to recharge, play, and connect is a much-needed addition, according to Principal Dr. Ebony Cousins.

“Sometimes in the hustle and bustle of pencil and paper in the classroom, you just don’t have the time you used to have to play games and to explore,” Cousins said. “This is going to give them an opportunity to experience what it feels like to win a game, but also how to navigate the feelings of loss. Teachers will be there to facilitate those conversations, cheer the kids on, and give them an opportunity to work outside the constraints of the classroom.”

The new room features an air hockey table, reading corner, dance area, and a range of activities meant to engage students for hours. It’s the first wellness room of its kind sponsored by the Big 12, said Jenn Hunter, the conference’s Chief Impact Officer.

“This is the first time we’ve done this kind of wellness space,” Hunter explained. “Our hope is to visit Big 12 markets each year and create similar spaces — making an impact for the next generation of Big 12 students and student-athletes. We’re proud to be part of it and grateful to Baylor and the College Football Playoff Foundation for making it happen.”

Organizers say the initiative underscores the importance of mental health and social-emotional learning in schools and that J.H. Hines students now have a unique space tailor-made for both.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.