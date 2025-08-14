Avoiding backpack back pain: Tips from a Waco chiropractor

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Chiropractor Dr. Andrew Oestreich explains how heavy backpacks can cause back pain in children and offers practical tips for parents as students return to school.



Students carry a lot in their backpacks, and that can bring some back pain. As we’re starting up school again, what are some tips to make sure we we’re not weighing ourselves down too much? 25 News spoke with a local chiropractor on how to make sure our backs aren’t suffering.

Doctor Andrew Oestreich with Landmark Chiropractic gives insight on how to alleviate what goes on your back.

“Carrying a heavy backpack is like wearing ankle weights on your spine. Kids' backs just aren't designed for that. Kids' spines are still developing,” said Oestreich. “We want to lighten the load. Really, the backpack should weigh no more than 10-15% of your kiddo's body weight. So if they weigh 60 pounds, there should be no more than six to nine pounds. Carry the heavy things close to your spine to help improve your center of gravity.”



You want to wear your backpack with two straps instead of one. Two straps keeps you more centered and the pressure more even.

“A really great tip is to have a weekly backpack check before you go back to school, take out the things that you don't need at that week, so things just don't accumulate and continue to clutter in that backpack.”

He also said, "The right fit and the right weight for a backpack is just like the right fit on a football helmet. It makes the biggest difference when you need it.”