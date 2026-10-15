48-year-old man killed in Waco motorcycle crash at Lake Shore and Hillcrest intersection

WACO, Texas — A 48-year-old man is dead following a motorcycle crash in Waco early Thursday morning.
Police say the crash happened just after 12:30 a.m. at Lake Shore and Hillcrest.
Investigators say a Nissan Altima was turning left when a motorcycle struck the rear of the car.
The motorcyclist died at the scene.
A passenger on the motorcycle was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.
The investigation is ongoing.
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