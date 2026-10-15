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48-year-old man killed in Waco motorcycle crash at Lake Shore and Hillcrest intersection

A passenger on the motorcycle was hospitalized and is expected to recover
Waco officer struck by side of vehicle, police looking for suspect
(Source: Raycom Media)
(Source: Raycom Media)
Waco officer struck by side of vehicle, police looking for suspect
Posted

WACO, Texas — A 48-year-old man is dead following a motorcycle crash in Waco early Thursday morning.

Police say the crash happened just after 12:30 a.m. at Lake Shore and Hillcrest.

Investigators say a Nissan Altima was turning left when a motorcycle struck the rear of the car.

The motorcyclist died at the scene.

A passenger on the motorcycle was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.

The investigation is ongoing.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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