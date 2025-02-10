Valley Mills police chief and a police officer arrested

UPDATE

The Bosque County Sheriff's Office says the investigation into police chief Matthew Cantrell and officer Solomon Omotoya began in January after a city council member became suspicious of credit card charges relating to the police department.

Investigators learned charges made on the cards originated in Johnson County, where both Cantrell and Omotoya live.

Video gathered during the investigation revealed both officials bought gas using the Valley Mills City Fuel/Fleet card to fill their personal vehicles while they were not on duty.

Both Cantrell and Omotoya were arrested on charges of Abuse of Official Capacity on Monday.

ORIGINAL

Two law enforcement officers in Valley Mills have been arrested.

In a phone call with 25 News on Monday the Bosque County Sheriff, Trace Hendricks, said two officers were taken into custody.

Several agencies were involved in the arrests.

We called the City Secretary of Valley Mills to confirm but was told the city had no comment.

This is a developing story. Stay with 25 News for updates.