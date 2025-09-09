Truck overturns, causes delays Tuesday morning on I35 in Robinson

ROBINSON, Texas (KXXV) — Drivers on I-35 northbound in Robinson are encouraged to avoid the area around mile marker 330.

TXDOT / 25 News

The Texas Department of Public Safety says a crash involving a truck tractor semi-trailer is causing traffic to be diverted off I-35 northbound at exit 330A in Robinson.

The truck overturned after a tire blowout, completely shutting down the highway.

Delays could last up to three hours, but hope to have it reopened by noon.

The Robinson Volunteer Fire Department, Robinson Police Department and Waco Towing are also on scene working the rollover crash at the 330B exit at Loop 340.