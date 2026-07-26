ROBINSON, Texas (KXXV) — Crime in Robinson has dropped significantly in the first five months of 2026, with local police crediting a network of Flock cameras installed throughout the city.

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Robinson Police credit Flock cameras for major drop in burglaries

Robinson Police Chief Larry Adams said the department placed 11 Flock cameras across the city approximately a year ago.

"We put 11 Flock cameras up throughout the city about a year ago, and since that time we've seen a significant decrease in burglaries, criminal mischiefs, thefts of vehicles, and property crimes," Chief Adams said.

Robinson Police Dept.

The most significant decline was in burglaries of motor vehicles, which fell from 21 reported cases in 2025 to 2 this year. Burglaries of homes and buildings dropped from 4 cases to 1, and firearm thefts fell from 1 to zero. The only category that saw an increase was theft of a motor vehicle, which rose from 5 to 7. However, Chief Adams said several of the stolen vehicles were recovered with the help of the Flock cameras.

Overall, total recorded incidents across all of these categories dropped from 31 to 10.

Chief Adams said both of the burglaries of motor vehicles were reported on the same day, and with help from the Flock camera system, police were able to identify the suspects and obtain warrants for their arrest.

For longtime Robinson resident Ray Fannin, the numbers reflect what he already feels day to day.

"Every time I come here I leave the keys, walk in the store, knowing that when I come back the truck is still gonna be sitting here," Fannin said.

Fannin, who moved to Robinson in seventh grade, said he cannot imagine living anywhere else.

"I've been here, in my mind, basically all my life, and this is a good place to be. I feel safe all the time here," Fannin said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

