ROBINSON, Texas (KXXV) — A Robinson couple says the city failed to notify them about a proposed cell tower near their home — and that approving it would require the city to grant an exception to its own rules.

WATCH HERE:

Robinson couple fights against proposed cell tower

David and Traci Brennan say their family has lived in Robinson for 50 years. They recently moved in next to Traci's parents on Christina Drive, where an existing cell tower is already visible from their backyard. Last week, they learned the city is considering approving a second tower nearby, proposed by Public Safety Towers Company (PSTC) in partnership with AT&T Mobility at 614 N. Robinson Drive.

"They're ugly, nobody wants them. There's no reason why I have to have 2 towers next to me, let's spread the wealth, let everybody have a little bit of view," David Brennan said.

KXXV

The Brennans say their first problem is how they found out about the proposal — not through an official notice, but on their own.

"This property is the property contiguous to the tower, and we didn't even get a letter. We were not notified," Traci Brennan said.

"The city is required to notify people within 200 feet, and while we're within 200 feet, we weren't on the list and we did not get a letter," David Brennan said.

Their second concern is whether the city should approve the project at all. City code requires the distance between a wireless communication facility tower and any residential property to be no less than 3 times the tower's height. For the proposed 130-foot tower, that means a 390-foot buffer is required. Because the site does not meet that standard for the Brennan's property and other surrounding properties, the city must decide whether to grant a variance — an exception that would allow the project to move forward despite violating the ordinance.

"It violates the ordinance, and the question is- do we give it to them? I don't think we should be ignoring that kind of an ordinance rule when it deals with a single-family dwelling, and a cellular tower," David Brennan said.

The Brennans say they support reliable cell service, but believe the tower does not need to be this close to homes.

"The National Association of Realtors says there could be up to a 20% decrease in your property's value because you're so close to a cell tower, and that's unfair; there's plenty of other land that isn't close to homes," Traci Brennan said.

"The city should be doing more to help find these locations and putting the right towers," David Brennan said.

David Brennan voiced his concerns at both the Robinson City Council Meeting and the Robinson Board of Adjustments Meeting this past week.

The Robinson Board of Adjustments will hold a meeting on Sept. 22 at 6 p.m. to decide whether the cell tower should be built at the proposed location.

I reached out to the city and to PSTC to ask why this site was chosen but was unable to get an answer.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

