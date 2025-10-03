Police seek help identifying suspects in $150,000 Robinson High School vandalism

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — McLennan County and Robinson authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect or suspects responsible for a July 12 burglary and vandalism at Robinson High School’s football field. It caused approximately $150,000 in damage.

According to Waco Crime Stoppers, sometime after midnight, an unknown person or persons drove a pickup truck through the gates of the school’s football facility. The suspects damaged the field, ripped out wiring to the scoreboard and the Robinson Rocket, then broke into the press box by shattering a window.

Investigators believe the vehicle used may be a 2000 to 2010 Dodge or Ford pickup, possibly silver or gray in color, equipped with an aftermarket tailgate brake light add-on.

You can contact Waco Crime Stoppers at 254-753-HELP (4357) or at Wacocrimestoppers.org.

