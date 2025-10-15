Amazon to open new delivery station in Robinson

ROBINSON, Texas (KXXV) — Amazon will open a new delivery station in Robinson as part of its continued expansion in Texas, the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce announced.

What to know:



New facility: Amazon will open a 119,000-square-foot delivery station in Robinson Business Park along John Bowden Parkway

Regional expansion: This marks Amazon's second physical site in the Greater Waco area, following the 2022 launch of a robotic fulfillment center in Waco

Economic impact: Amazon has invested more than $84.3 billion in Texas since 2010, creating over 86,500 jobs and contributing $97.7 billion to the state economy

The delivery station will handle the final stage of Amazon's fulfillment process. Packages are transported to delivery stations from Amazon fulfillment and sortation centers, where employees process them for last-mile delivery.

"This last mile facility will allow us to better serve customers in Robinson and the greater Waco area," said Jessica Breaux, senior manager of economic development for Amazon.

Robinson Mayor Greg May welcomed the addition to the community, saying, "We are pleased to embark on a partnership that will foster job creation and contribute to the continued growth and development of our city."

