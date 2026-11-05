New details, construction plans for upcoming Waco Waffle House location

WACO, Texas — New details are emerging about one of two Waffle House locations planned for Waco.

A new construction project filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation shows the restaurant planned for 722 S. 7th Street, near Baylor University, is expected to begin construction in September 2027.

The project was registered with the state on November 2. According to the filing, the new restaurant will be about 1,840 square feet and is expected to cost approximately $300,000. Construction is currently scheduled to wrap up in February 2028.

The filing lists Waffle House, Inc. as the owner and describes the work as new construction for a new restaurant. The project is privately funded.

We first reported in July that Waffle House was planning two new locations in Waco as development continued along the Interstate 35 corridor. One was planned for 722 S. 7th Street, while another was planned for 2301 S. New Road.