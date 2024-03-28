Watch Now
McLennan County Sheriff's Office seizes approximately 1,500 user-level doses of meth, 2 in custody

Posted at 2:52 PM, Mar 28, 2024
MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — McLennan County authorities conducted a search on Tuesday, seizing approximately 865 grams of methamphetamine that is now off the streets of the Waco area.

According to the sheriff's office, authorities conducted a directed enforcement operation targeting two suspects in the McLennan County area.

Assisted by a McLennan County K9 Deputy, they stopped the suspect and a co-conspirator, where large quantity of methamphetamine was found packaged for distribution in a vehicle.

Occupants of the vehicle Scot Alan Formby of Anahuac, and Amala Catalina Camargo of Waco, were both arrested for the manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance in Penalty Group 1 over 400 grams — a first-degree felony.

A search warrant at a Waco residence was conducted, which led to evidence related to distribution of the methamphetamine.

A statement was made by Sheriff Parnell McNamara that reads:

"The seized methamphetamine could have supplied a user-level dose to approximately 1,500 users of the illegal drug, as a conservative estimate. Very proud of all the Law Enforcement Agencies working together to make this case."

