WACO, TX — The McLennan Community College Foundation awarded a record-breaking $925,069 in student scholarships for the 2026-27 academic year, the largest amount in the foundation’s 36-year history.

The funding represents 683 student awards and is nearly 9% more than the amount awarded last year. The foundation also processed 383 emergency grant applications and provided $208,000 in additional support to students.

MCC recently celebrated scholarship recipients, donors and alumni during its annual Scholar, Donor and Alumni Appreciation Luncheon on campus. “For the scholars, this number represents people who believed in the students before they even knew them,” MCC Foundation Executive Director Chris Qualls said. “Donors on the other hand, are seeing the real, human embodiment of a legacy, a return on their investment into the future.”

One scholarship recipient, Savannah Moore, said the financial support will allow her to continue her second year at MCC while pursuing her passion for theater. Moore received the scholarship for her work as stage manager of the world premiere of The Song of Iphigenia.

“I was so excited because paying for college is difficult, so I was very excited, very blessed,” Moore said.

The luncheon also recognized Michael Olmstead with the 2026 Distinguished Alumni Award. Olmstead graduated from MCC in 2002 and now serves as vice president and chief operating officer of Buckner Retirement Services. MCC alumnus Yuto Goto received the 2026 Distinguished Leader Award. Goto studied biology at MCC and credited the college’s Honors College and foundation with helping him conduct two years of research.

He is now attending Texas Christian University and plans to become a college professor. Students interested in receiving assistance next year can apply for MCC Foundation scholarships for the 2027-28 academic year.

The priority application deadline is Jan. 15, 2027. Applications are available through the MCC scholarship portal.