Lacy Lakeview Police seek public help after vandalism forces park restroom closures

LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas (KXXV) — The Lacy Lakeview Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying vandals who have caused extensive damage to city parks over the past week, forcing officials to close all park restroom facilities indefinitely.

The vandalism and graffiti have targeted public property at Veteran's Memorial Park, Live Oak Park and park restroom facilities throughout the city, according to a Thursday statement from the police department.

"Our officers are actively investigating these incidents, and we are asking for your help," police said in the release.

The repeated damage and rising repair costs prompted city officials to make the "difficult decision" to close all park restroom facilities until further notice.

Police emphasized that the ongoing vandalism has become both costly to taxpayers and disruptive to residents and visitors who use the parks respectfully.

"Every dollar spent repairing intentional damage is a dollar that cannot be used to improve our parks, streets, and other city services," the department stated.

The police department is requesting anyone who witnessed suspicious activity or has information that could help identify those responsible to come forward. Officials noted that even seemingly small details could be valuable to the investigation.

Information can be reported to the Lacy Lakeview Police Department at 254-799-6391 or through a private message on the department's Facebook page.