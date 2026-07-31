Man allegedly damages license plate reader in Hewitt, faces felony charge

HEWITT, Texas (KXXV) — A 20-year-old Waco man was arrested after police say he intentionally damaged a license plate reader camera in Hewitt on July 19.

Ryne Tanner was taken into custody July 30 by Lacy Lakeview officers at his workplace and booked into McLennan County Jail on charges of electronic access interference, a third-degree felony, and criminal mischief over $750 but under $2,500, a Class A Misdemeanor.

Tanner admitted his involvement and provided the weapon used in the vandalism, according to Hewitt Police Chief John McGrath.

Bond was set at $10,000 for the felony charge and $3,000 for the misdemeanor.