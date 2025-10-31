Halloween spending hits record high as local shop works to keep prices spooky-good

HEWITT, Texas (KXXV) — At Skellington Curiosities, a locally owned store in Hewitt known for its spooky and eclectic gifts, owners say they’re working hard to make Halloween shopping affordable.



Americans are expected to spend a record $13.1 billion on Halloween this year, according to the National Retail Federation — nearly $2 billion more than in 2023.

The average shopper plans to shell out about $114, up roughly $11 from last year’s spending. With costs on the rise, some local retailers are finding creative ways to help customers celebrate without scaring their wallets.

Local shop fights inflation with deals and community spirit

At Skellington Curiosities, a locally owned store in Hewitt known for its spooky and eclectic gifts, owners say they’re working hard to make Halloween shopping affordable.

“We’ve been trying to compete with that by lowering some prices on some items, offering really great deals for people at our events or even daily specials,” the owners shared. “It helps just to get people in the door and get the community knowing where we’re at — even if they just come to window shop, we still like to host them.” Beyond being a retail space, the owners say Skellington Curiosities doubles as a community hub — a place for people who love the spooky and the unusual to connect.

“We try to make a profit on what we do, but we always keep it affordable,” they said. “If you’re struggling but want to get a gift for somebody, you can come in with ten bucks and walk out with something cool. We really view it more as a community venue than just a storefront.”

Where Americans are shopping for this Halloween

According to the NRF, discount retailers remain the most popular place to shop for Halloween goods, with 42% of consumers planning to buy there. Online stores and specialty shops follow closely behind, each attracting 31% of shoppers.

While national chains and online giants dominate sales, niche stores like Skellington Curiosities say they offer something big-box retailers can’t — personality, community, and one-of-a-kind finds.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.