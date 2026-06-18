Former Central Texas teacher arrested, charged with improper relationship with student

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — A former McLennan County teacher has been arrested on charges of having an improper relationship with a student, authorities announced Thursday.

Dylan Goforth was arrested Tuesday by the McLennan County Sheriff's Office on a charge of Improper Relationship Between Educator and Student. The charge is a second-degree felony.

The McLennan County Sheriff's Office Human Trafficking and Child Exploitation Unit began investigating Goforth in January after claims he had engaged in inappropriate electronic communications with a minor student he met while working as a teacher and coach at a public secondary school in McLennan County.

District records from 2023 and a current staff listing for Westwood High School show Goforth previously worked at West ISD.

According to investigators, Goforth communicated with the student through social media platforms between September and November 2025. Those communications became sexually explicit and included the exchange of nude images, authorities said.

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