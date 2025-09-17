China Spring students take first aid to the next level, prepping for medical careers

CHINA SPRING, Texas (KXXV) — Most people have a first aid kit in their home or car. It’s stocked with the classics — bandages, alcohol wipes, and gauze. But knowing how to use it in an emergency is another story. Students at China Spring High School's medical path explains the importance of first aid as they prepare for futures in the medical field.



Most people have a first aid kit in their home or car. It’s stocked with the classics — bandages, alcohol wipes, and gauze. But knowing how to use it in an emergency is another story.

A report from ZipDo found that 70% of Americans don’t feel confident handling a first aid emergency. At China Spring High School, students in the school’s medical pathway program are determined to change that — and prepare themselves for careers in healthcare along the way.

Why First Aid Skills Matter

Senior Dalton Mulkey says quick action before medical professionals arrive can make all the difference.

“Without first aid, nothing would be done before an ambulance arrives,” Mulkey explained. “An ambulance does all of the important stuff like IVs while going to the hospital, but first aid takes care of the immediate problems — like stopping blood loss, cleaning the wound, and all that stuff.”Classmate Avery Roberts agrees, noting that the need for first aid can come up anywhere, at any time.

“You never know what can happen in any type of scene,” Roberts said. “Just knowing how to assess a problem and help — like with a wound or even if someone just needs time to cool off — it’s really important.”

Tackling Texas’ Healthcare Shortage

By 2030, Texas is projected to need more than 6,000 additional primary care physicians, according to state healthcare forecasts.

China Spring High School’s health sciences program is designed to help meet that demand by giving students a head start in the field. By graduation, students can earn certifications as a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) and a Certified Clinical Medical Assistant (CCMA).

Students Already Planning Their Careers

For Mulkey, that means working in healthcare even while studying at the University of Texas at Arlington.

“While I study at UTA, I’m gonna be possibly working at a nursing home or maybe with a doctor at an emergency healthcare place,” he said. “Programs like this let you get into the field quicker — you’re doing this daily instead of trying to teach yourself later.”Roberts has a similar plan.

“I’m hoping by the time I get my CCMA to get a job at some sort of hospital and get that experience before my lifelong work,” she said, adding that she’s interested in physical therapy, oncology, or a combination of both — helping cancer patients recover through rehabilitation.

Bottom line:

In China Spring, learning first aid isn’t just about stopping bleeding or cleaning wounds — it’s about building a career and answering Texas’ growing need for healthcare workers.

