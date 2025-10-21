China Spring ISD proposes lower tax rate to boost school funding

CHINA SPRING, Texas (KXXV) — China Spring ISD is asking voters to approve a tax measure that would bring in more money for schools while actually lowering the district’s overall tax rate.



The proposed voter-approved tax rate election (VATRE), set for the November 4 ballot, would set the district’s rate at 98 cents per $100 of property valuation — more than three cents lower than last year’s rate. Despite the decrease, district officials say the measure would generate about $2.16 million to support teacher salaries, recruitment, and district operations.

Superintendent Marc Faulkner said the funding is critical to maintaining current programs and staffing levels.

“This is a pivotal opportunity for us to gain sustainable funding so we can keep all of the programs and all of the people we currently have and continue offering the exceptional education we’ve been providing to our kiddos,” Faulkner said. “We’re to the point where this is the only option we have left. If we’re not successful, we’ll have to address the deficit budget we’ve had for the last three years.”Faulkner also urged the community to view the election as an investment in future generations.

“Before my kids started school, somebody paid it forward for them — past bond elections built the buildings they learned in,” he said. “Now that mine are gone, I’m paying it forward for the next group of kids. That’s what we do as a society — we invest in our children.”Early voting is already underway, and Election Day is November 4.

