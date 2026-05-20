Man found unresponsive in Bellmead apartment pool dies despite rescue efforts

BELLMEAD, Texas (KXXV) — A 42-year-old Bellmead man died Tuesday evening after being found unresponsive at the bottom of an apartment complex swimming pool, police said.

Bellmead Police Department officers responded to Eagle Crest Apartments just before 6 p.m. on Tuesday following reports of an unresponsive male in the pool.

Officers discovered the man near the bottom of the pool's deep end and pulled him from the water.

The victim was identified as Demarcus Leshaun Rembert, 42, of Bellmead.

Despite lifesaving measures performed at the scene, Rembert was pronounced dead by a justice of the peace.

Police said their preliminary investigation found no evidence of foul play, but an autopsy has been ordered. The case remains under investigation.