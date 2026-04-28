La Vega ISD seeks photos to honor late coach George Dixon

BELLMEAD, Texas (KXXV) — La Vega Independent School District is asking community members to submit photographs for a memorial tribute honoring Coach George Dixon, who died recently.

The district is collecting photos that capture memories and moments showcasing Dixon's impact on students and the community.

Photos should be emailed to Jaelyn Maladdie at jaelyn.maladdie@lavegaisd.org by the end of Wednesday for inclusion in the tribute at Dixon's wake Friday, May 1.

School officials are encouraging alumni, family members and friends to share the request widely to gather as many memories as possible for the memorial.

Instead of flowers, the family is requesting memorial contributions to The Coach George Dixon Memorial Scholarship through the La Vega Pirates Education Foundation. The scholarship honors Dixon's legacy as an educator, coach and mentor.