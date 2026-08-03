Pat Green to headline Baylor's game day concert series

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Texas country music legend Pat Green will headline Baylor University's inaugural Baylor Backyard Live concert series on Sept. 26, performing before the Bears' Big 12 opener against Colorado.

The free concert will take place in the tailgate area at Touchdown Alley outside McLane Stadium. The performance time will be determined based on the football game's kickoff time.

"There's no denying Pat Green is a Texas music icon," said Jason Cook, Baylor's vice president of marketing and communications. "He's the perfect fit for the tailgating scene as he brings incredible energy and will help make Baylor Backyard Live a memorable part of game day for our fans."

The concert series is part of Baylor Athletics' Fan First Era initiative designed to enhance the game day experience. Concerts typically begin about one hour and 45 minutes before kickoff, following the Bear Walk, and run for one hour.

Green, who was raised in Waco, has established himself as a cornerstone of Texas country music over a career spanning more than three decades. He began performing at local bars while attending Texas Tech University.

His 1995 debut album "Dancehall Dreamer" launched a career that includes albums like "Three Days" and the gold-certified "Wave on Wave." Green has earned three Grammy nominations, 13 No. 1 hits on Texas radio and has sold more than 2 million albums with over 200 million career streams.

The complete Baylor Backyard Live lineup includes:

Sept. 12: Suede vs. Prairie View A&M

Sept. 19: Members Only vs. Louisiana Tech (Family Weekend)

Sept. 26: Pat Green vs. Colorado

Oct. 17: Wynn Williams vs. TCU

Nov. 7: Graham St. Clair Band vs. Iowa State (Homecoming)

Nov. 21: Sloppy Joe Band vs. Texas Tech

Additional fall concerts at Baylor include Old Dominion on Sept. 18 at Foster Pavilion, Braxton Keith on Oct. 2 and Mt. Joy on Oct. 22 as part of Silobration.