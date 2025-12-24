'It’s going to be a process': Baylor men’s basketball announces roster change

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Baylor University announced a mid-season roster change for men's basketball on Wednesday.

James Nnaji, a 7-0 center who comes to Waco after spending the last four seasons playing in the EuroLeague, is joining for the 2025-2026 season.

“James is a really talented young player with a ton of potential, and we’re excited to welcome him to the Baylor Family,” Drew said. "Our immediate focus is on helping him take things step by step to ensure it’s best for both him and the team when he’s able to take the court.”

Juslin Bodo Bodo, who injured an arm over the summer, will remain out for the rest of the season. He was named the 2025 Big South Defensive Player of the Year for the second straight season.

"While he will be out for the remainder of the season, he will continue to have an impact on our team’s success,” Drew said.