Baylor University's Bear Habitat loses AZA accreditation

Baylor University’s Bill and Eva Williams Bear Habitat lost its accreditation with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, according to a recent announcement.

On Sept. 29, the AZA announced 30 facilities had received accreditation, but Baylor University’s habitat was one of three that were denied due to “the rigor of AZA’s standards and the accountability of its accreditation process.”

AZA officials said, "Any existing member denied accreditation has 30 days to appeal its denial to the AZA Board of Directors."

The university did not release a response to the AZA’s decision.

Baylor's Bear Habitat was accredited by the AZA in 2021, becoming the first university in the world to receive the designation.

Donation to fund Habitat upgrades

Just days after the AZA announcement, the Baylor announced the Habitat would undergo a major makeover thanks to a major donor gift from university graduates Jeff and Shelley Vosburg.

Renovation plans include a new education pavilion, additional seating, updated landscaping, new technology and infrastructure improvements.

Additionally, the expansion will feature a memorial plaza honoring Baylor’s live bear mascots.

Construction is now underway, and university officials said Indy and Belle will at times be moved to an off-campus facility during the renovation.

The project is expected to be completed in early 2027.

It is unclear if the project is directly connected to the AZA's decision.