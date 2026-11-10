Baylor University cutting spending to address projected $30 million budget deficit

Baylor University is taking steps to cut spending as it faces a projected $30 million budget deficit.

University leaders say spending is currently outpacing revenue, citing rising costs, tuition discounting, and changes in undergraduate enrollment.

To address the shortfall, Baylor is pausing most faculty and staff hiring, deferring non-critical construction and delaying some major purchases.

University leaders stress Baylor is not in a financial crisis, but say additional adjustments could be needed.

Read more from the University here.

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