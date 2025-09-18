Baylor University announces road and parking closures for Howdy at the Hurd Festival

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Baylor University has announced extensive road and parking closures Thursday and Friday to accommodate the annual Howdy at the Hurd festivities, a beloved campus tradition that serves as the "first official Texas welcome" for students.

Major Road Closures Begin Thursday Morning

Starting at 5 a.m. on Thursday, September 18, 2025, several key campus routes will be closed through Friday, September 19.

The closures include:

Dutton Avenue from S. University Parks Drive to South 4th Street

South 3rd Street at Dutton Avenue and at the Mark and Paula Hurd Welcome Center entrance

Dutton Avenue Parking Garage exits at ML Cooper Drive

Parking Restrictions in Effect

Campus parking will be impacted during the event.

All-Day Closures:

North Russell Residence Hall (Lot 38) – closed from Thursday 5 a.m. through Friday

Mark and Paula Hurd Welcome Center lots (Lots 33 and 34) – closed all day Friday



Partial Closure:

Dutton Avenue Parking Garage – closes at 6 p.m. Friday

Special Evening Closures for Concert Activities

Friday evening will see additional temporary closures between 9:45 p.m. and 10:45 p.m. (times subject to adjustment):

Sheila and Walter Umphrey Bridge

South Plaza at McLane Stadium

Riverwalk sidewalks on both sides of the Brazos River from Interstate 35 to the bridge

Brazos River waterway from Interstate 35 to the bridge (coordinated with state and local law enforcement)

Note: Standard football home gameday parking and road restrictions will also be in effect Saturday.

About the Festival

Howdy at the Hurd promises to be a vibrant celebration featuring singer-songwriter-guitarist Ty Myers as the headline act. The event, hosted by Pi Beta Phi sorority in partnership with Baylor University, kicks off at 6 p.m. Friday with:

Local food trucks and vendors

Line dancing activities

Live longhorn cattle displays

A Ferris wheel

Myers' free student concert beginning at 8:30 p.m. on Dutton Avenue



This marks the continuation of a Baylor tradition dating back to 1962, when Pi Beta Phi first established the All University Howdy.

