Baylor University announces road and parking closures for Howdy at the Hurd Festival

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Baylor University has announced extensive road and parking closures Thursday and Friday to accommodate the annual Howdy at the Hurd festivities, a beloved campus tradition that serves as the "first official Texas welcome" for students.
Major Road Closures Begin Thursday Morning
Starting at 5 a.m. on Thursday, September 18, 2025, several key campus routes will be closed through Friday, September 19.
The closures include:
- Dutton Avenue from S. University Parks Drive to South 4th Street
- South 3rd Street at Dutton Avenue and at the Mark and Paula Hurd Welcome Center entrance
- Dutton Avenue Parking Garage exits at ML Cooper Drive
Parking Restrictions in Effect
Campus parking will be impacted during the event.
All-Day Closures:
- North Russell Residence Hall (Lot 38) – closed from Thursday 5 a.m. through Friday
- Mark and Paula Hurd Welcome Center lots (Lots 33 and 34) – closed all day Friday
Partial Closure:
- Dutton Avenue Parking Garage – closes at 6 p.m. Friday
Special Evening Closures for Concert Activities
Friday evening will see additional temporary closures between 9:45 p.m. and 10:45 p.m. (times subject to adjustment):
- Sheila and Walter Umphrey Bridge
- South Plaza at McLane Stadium
- Riverwalk sidewalks on both sides of the Brazos River from Interstate 35 to the bridge
- Brazos River waterway from Interstate 35 to the bridge (coordinated with state and local law enforcement)
Note: Standard football home gameday parking and road restrictions will also be in effect Saturday.
About the Festival
Howdy at the Hurd promises to be a vibrant celebration featuring singer-songwriter-guitarist Ty Myers as the headline act. The event, hosted by Pi Beta Phi sorority in partnership with Baylor University, kicks off at 6 p.m. Friday with:
- Local food trucks and vendors
- Line dancing activities
- Live longhorn cattle displays
- A Ferris wheel
- Myers' free student concert beginning at 8:30 p.m. on Dutton Avenue
This marks the continuation of a Baylor tradition dating back to 1962, when Pi Beta Phi first established the All University Howdy.
