Baylor set to hire Doug McNamee as new athletic director

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Baylor University set to hire Doug McNamee as its new athletic director, sources confirmed to ESPN on Saturday.

McNamee, currently president of Field and Stream, previously worked at Baylor from 2012 to 2018 as senior associate athletic director. He later served as president at Magnolia, the lifestyle brand run by Baylor alumni Chip and Joanna Gaines, before joining Field and Stream in 2022.

He replaces Mack Rhoades, who stepped down for personal reasons after serving as athletic director since 2016.

McNamee will also work to stabilize the football program under coach Dave Aranda. The Bears won a Big 12 championship in 2021 but have gone 22-28 over the past four seasons.

