Baylor celebrates first graduating class of the Moody School of Education

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Baylor University celebrates more than 3,100 graduates over four Spring Commencement ceremonies Friday and Saturday, including the first graduating class of the newly renamed Moody School of Education.

Graduates of Baylor's Moody School of Education receive their degrees for the first time under the school's new name on Friday. The school was renamed in January following a transformational $30 million gift from the Moody Foundation of Galveston.

The donation represents the largest single gift in the academic unit's 107-year history and supports scholarships, expands faculty research and provides resources to grow academic programs.