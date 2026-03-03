Baylor Athletics launches free concert series at McLane Stadium tailgates this fall

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Tailgating at McLane Stadium is getting an upgrade.

Baylor Athletics announced Baylor Backyard Live on Tuesday, a brand-new pre-game concert series. The series will bring live music to the Baylor Backyard Tailgate area before every home football game this fall — and it's completely free for fans.

The series is part of Baylor's sweeping Fan First initiative, designed to elevate the game day experience both inside and outside McLane Stadium.

Fans can expect high-energy cover bands and a rotating mix of local artists. Programming will kick off immediately following the Bear Walk — approximately one hour and 45 minutes before kickoff — and run for one hour at each of the six home games.

Baylor Athletics is managing tailgating operations in-house, giving the department full control over stage placement and layout to best serve fans.

Featured performers and game-specific programming will be announced throughout the season as part of Baylor's ongoing Fan First rollout.

For more information on Baylor football and Fan First initiatives, visit BaylorBears.com.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.