MCGREGOR, Texas (KXXV) — A petition to recall McGregor Mayor Jim Lilley is potentially moving into its next phase after recall advocates collected enough signatures from qualified voters.

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McGregor residents submit petition to recall mayor over data center, water concerns

Early this week, the completed petition was sent to the city secretary.

The recall effort revolves around data centers, the city's water supply, and whether city leaders have been transparent in approving a more than $400 million data center project.

Joel Deluzio, a local pastor and McGregor resident for 10 years, said he hasn't seen a major change to his daily life, but he has concerns about the long-term impact on the region's water supply.

"The concern that I have is in the future... 20 years, 30 years, 40 years... what we're doing to the aquifer and are we stewarding that well."

Deluzio said he believes city leaders are taking these changes into deep consideration.

"My elected representatives have said they've investigated it... and I take them at their word."

Still, Deluzio said the core issue goes beyond any single official.

"To me, the mayor per se is not the issue. To me, it is stewardship of our resources... a communal resource... and everyone should play by the rules."

The city will now review the petition and verify the signatures to determine whether the recall effort can officially move forward.

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