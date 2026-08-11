McGregor residents question rising water bills, city says rates unchanged

MCGREGOR, Texas (KXXV) — McGregor residents are raising concerns about higher-than-usual water bills, with some reporting charges of more than $800. But City Manager Kevin Evans says the city has not changed its water rates and no increases are planned in the proposed budget.

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McGregor residents question rising water bills as city says rates unchanged

Robert Spriggs noticed the change when he came to City Hall to pay his bill.

"It used to be 124 or so, about 120. And what is it kind of now in the past few months has gone up... it was 154," Spriggs said.

Spriggs said the roughly $30 increase came without any major changes to how he uses water at home.

"I don't think it's anything different. Nothing different really," Spriggs said.

Fellow McGregor resident Joe Raper said higher water bills are something he has come to expect living in the city.

"No, water's always been a little high in McGregor. McGregor's a great city though. I love it," Raper said.

The conversation has grown online, with residents posting in Facebook groups about paying more than usual. Some have claimed bills of more than $800.

I took those concerns directly to Evans, who confirmed the city has not raised its rates and that no water rate increases are included in the proposed budget.

We will continue to follow aquifer pumping updates and monitor billing rates in your neighborhoods.

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