MCGREGOR, Texas (KXXV) — A McGregor resident is organizing a petition drive to recall the city's mayor, citing concerns over water management, public transparency, and recent industrial development, including a newly approved data center project.

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McGregor resident launches mayor recall effort over water, transparency concerns

The petition argues the city has experienced 3 consecutive years of aquifer over pumping and claims residents have not been given enough input on major decisions. It also raises concerns about the community's long-term water supply.

McGregor resident Thomas said those concerns are being shared widely across town.

"From what I'm hearing... it's gonna take too much water... we don't have much water right now anyways."

Thomas said city leaders moved forward without consulting the public.

"A lot of people are mad at these city leaders right now... they vote on it without even talking to any of us about it."

Not everyone in McGregor supports the recall effort. Longtime McGregor resident and McGregor High School English teacher Lorna Hering said she believes people should focus on working together rather than placing blame.

"My husband was the last mayor here for 24 years... I just think more people should support and come out and help... every mayor is trying to do the best they can... it's just service."

Dennis Fehler, who is leading the recall effort, declined an interview request. The city has not yet responded to a request to confirm how many signatures are needed to trigger a re-vote.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

