MCGREGOR, Texas (KXXV) — The Bulldogs swing into a new batting facility and the players are already taking advantage.

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McGregor High School reveals new batting facility

"I tell you what, the first crack of the bat that I heard in there, that got me going. It was like the ribbon, all of that secondary, it was like all the hard work and planning to get up to this point, it was that moment when I heard that sound, that did it," Athletic Director and head football coach Quentin White said.

At the end of the day, this facility is for the student-athletes and the community of McGregor showed full support along the way.

"It's just so refreshing to see a community with such an enthusiasm to have a new facility like this and it just makes it all worthwhile," Vice President of Gary Sports Construction Gary Carter said.

"It's a just a great opportunity for our kids and that's a big thing that's really, you know, what we're here for and what this facility, you know, will be for after many of them are long gone," White said.

We all know Texas is known for football, but coach White tells me every athlete matters and deserves to be highlighted.

"There's kind of a belief that you all you care about is football, you know, I'm the athletic director of McGregor, Texas. I care about every McGregor athlete that we have, all of our athletes with whatever they choose to do, whether they just play softball, they just play baseball, or they play basketball, that all of them have the best that we can provide," White said.

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