Man wanted for murder in California found and arrested in Waco

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — A suspect in a 2023 murder investigation in California was arrested in Waco by U.S. Marshals agents.

The Eastern District of California U.S. Marshals Office tells 25 News that Cristino Rocha was arrested on Tuesday by Western District of Texas U.S. Marshals agents in Waco after a two year search.

Rocha was booked into the McLennan County Jail the same day, but an extradition request must come from the local agency where the crime was committed, according to the Eastern District of California U.S. Marshals Office.

Rocha is accused of shooting and killing a man in Fresno, Calif. in May 2023. The Eastern District of California U.S. Marshals Office joined in the search for Rocha in October 2023 and had been communicating with the Western District of Texas U.S. Marshals Office to locate and arrest Rocha.