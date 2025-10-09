Man injured in Monday's motorcycle crash has now died, Waco police say

WACO, Texas — The lone victim in Monday's motorcycle crash has now died, according to the Waco Police Department.

In a press release, Waco police said 25-year-old Billy Joe Welch died from his injuries on Wednesday from a single-vehicle motorcycle crash that happened earlier this week.

Officers were dispatched to the crash near W. Lakeshore Dr. and Wood Lake Dr. late Monday afternoon.

When officers arrived, they located Welch, and he was transported to a local hospital in critical condition and later died.

Follow Bobby on social media!