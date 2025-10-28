Texas A&M Forest Service awards $164 million to volunteer fire departments statewide

NORTH ZULCH, Texas (KRHD) — The Texas A&M Forest Service recently approved $164 million in grants for volunteer fire departments across Texas, with more than $7.5 million going to departments across the Brazos Valley.

The North Zulch Volunteer Fire Department is among the recipients, securing funding for a new water tender that could mean life-saving upgrades for the community.

Watch the full story here:

"We have lots of grass fires and we need these people and the equipment we've been doing without for so long that this is going to be a blessing for our community," said Sam Cole, a North Zulch resident.

Ezekiel Ramirez Sam Cole, a North Zulch resident shares his thoughts about North Zulch Volunteer Fire Department getting the recent grant with 15 ABC.

The department was fortunate to receive a grant for the new water tender, which will have a significant impact on the community given the shortage of fire hydrants in the area, according to Patrick Coveney, assistant fire chief.

"We were fortunate enough to receive a grant for a new water tender for our area, which is a great impact to our community given the fact that we're very short on fire hydrants and able to get water," Coveney said.

Ezekiel Ramirez North Zulch Volunteer Fire Department water truck.

The department's current tanker has been in service since 2004, and after years of repairs, firefighters say an upgrade is long overdue. The aging equipment shows significant wear from rust and corrosion.

"This was all carbon steel, so as you can see it rust over time. We've had to have many repairs on it to keep the water in the tank, and you can see it's rusting out," Coveney said.

Ezekiel Ramirez Rust on the North Zulch Volunteer Fire Department water truck.

The new water tender will carry 4,000 gallons, nearly doubling their current capacity. That extra water could save time and property when every second counts during emergency responses.

Cole explained how the additional capacity will improve response times and effectiveness.

"They're constantly going out and having to having to refuel with water and all with one truck and if they had an extra truck they could load up and knock it out instead of having to run back and forth," Cole said.

Community members say this investment isn't just about new trucks — it's about equipping volunteers to protect their community when the next fire sparks.

Ezekiel Ramirez North Zulch Volunteer Fire Department water truck.

"It's something that the community needs, and we're blessed to have them and have a good bunch of boys are dedicating their time and taking care of our community," Cole said.

The North Zulch Volunteer Fire Department has already ordered their new water tanker and expects it to arrive by February.

