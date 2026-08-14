NORTH ZULCH, Texas (KRHD) — North Zulch ISD approves full-time facility dog to support student well-being

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North Zulch ISD approves full-time facility dog to support student well-being

North Zulch ISD has approved a full-time facility dog to help students through trying times.

A golden retriever will join the district in June 2027 to support student well-being.

North Zulch ISD

A new, permanent dog for North Zulch is currently in training, a process expected to take one year before placement at the school.

The value of a comforting canine has already been established. The district got the use of a borrowed support dog after the death of a student in an accident last spring.

"And it was at that time that Iola ISD brought one of their school facility dogs out to offer some support for our students," school counselor Kori Batten said.

Kenny Graves

The response from students was immediate.

"Even the seniors enjoyed it, and that's something that shows a lot because the seniors were having a really hard time since it was a fellow senior. And they were just there and they were able to grieve but also have that light come in and help," high school junior Zailey Crocker said.

Kenny Graves

Crocker also described her own experience with the dog during that visit.

"Me and my friend were in there for about an hour and a half, and he never left our side. He just played around. He just wanted to be petted, loved on and it immediately helped," Crocker said.

Kenny Graves

Fellow junior Kyndall Riddler said the dog brought a sense of calm during an overwhelming time.

"It just helped a lot of others like just feel some sort of calm with the whole big situation going on," Riddler said.

Kenny Graves

Riddler also believes the dog could have a lasting impact on daily school life.

"It'll be like a really good source of something like for people to look forward to to come to school because I know a lot of people like myself dread coming to school," Riddler said.

North Zulch ISD

Students aren't the only ones who see the potential. Amber Collins, a parent and teacher at the district, said seeing the therapy dog in action changed her perspective.

"Being able to see them with the therapy dog in real life in the school, I'm a believer. — I am very, very excited to see the effects of that therapy dog through the hallways on students, my own kids, and everybody in the community," Collins said.

Kenny Graves

Crocker said she expects the dog to make a difference beyond moments of crisis.

"It'll especially make those hard test days and the days that are extra long easier. So I feel like it'll just lighten the mood around North Zulch," Crocker said.

Those interested in donating toward the cost of the dog can call 936-241-7104.

Kenny Graves

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

