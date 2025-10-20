Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Multiple agencies respond to structure and pasture fire in Madison County

KRHD
Posted

MADISON COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — The Madison County Sheriff's Office says multiple agencies are responding to a pasture and structure fire off State Highway 21 West and Clark Road Monday afternoon.

The sheriff's office says a fast-moving structure and pasture fire off Clark Road brought out the sheriff's office, the North Zulch VFD, Madisonville VFD, Midway VFD and Normangee VFD.

The Forestry Service is also en route, bringing dozers and heavy equipment to fight the fire.

The sheriff's office is asking the public to avoid the area to allow emergency crews to operate safely, and drivers traveling through the area can expect reduced visibility and possible traffic delays.

