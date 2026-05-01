Madisonville Feed closes its doors after 55 years of service to the area

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KRHD) — Madisonville Feed Center closes after 55 years serving the horse capital of Texas. The store, also known as Lonestar Feed, was opened in 1971 by Jimmy Wells, who later partnered with Bobby Wise. April 30 was the last day of business.

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The end of an era: Madisonville Feed closes its doors after 55 years of service

"Father time catches up with all of us and um it was this store was built on faith, love, and, um, honesty," Clay Wells, a family member, said.

Kenny Graves

The store became known not just for feed, but for the community it built inside its walls — including rows of chairs where regulars would gather and drink coffee.

Kenny Graves

"It's the people, it's the people that come in here. They, uh, there's chairs like we have 6 or 7 chairs. They all have a chair, they sit in it, they drink coffee," Marsha Story, a longtime employee, said.

Wells said the coffee flowed freely for decades.

"I, I don't know how many gallons of coffee you've been drank in this store, but it's in the millions," Wells said.

Kenny Graves

Employee Mike Dutton recalled a running joke between the founders about just how popular the coffee had become.

"Jimmy told Bobby one time that they'd make more money if they'd sell coffee and give away feed," Dutton said.

Kenny Graves

Long-time customer Pat Chambers said the owners were a big part of why he kept coming back.

"These are the little guys in town and I wanted to support the little guy in town, so that's the reason I came here," Chambers said.

"Bobby and Jimmy were just great people and they made you feel at home and, you know, there'll be a lot of people that miss this place," Chambers said.

Kenny Graves

Story echoed that sentiment, crediting Wise for much of the store's lasting appeal.

"He's the reason. He's the reason we had it. He's the reason that people came and stayed and that's, that's the reason it was Bobby," Story said.

Kenny Graves

While the store is closed, Wells said he takes comfort knowing the brand will continue on.

"I'm just glad that Stanley's has picked up this brand. Um, my uncle Jimmy and Bobby were great friends of theirs. They did business together, so I'm glad they got it," Wells said.

Kenny Graves

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