MADISONVILLE, Texas (KRHD) — Madisonville city council establishes youth council to engage high school students

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Madisonville city council establishes youth council to engage high school students in government

Madisonville City Council voted to establish a youth council at its July 13 meeting, creating a new opportunity for high school students to engage with local government and help shape the city's future.

The youth council is open to all high school juniors and seniors who live in the Madisonville ISD District, including homeschool and private school students. The city is now accepting applications.

Kenny Graves

City Manager Kelcey Young said the program is designed to bring young voices into the civic process.

"Hearing what they would like to see Madisonville be like in the future," Young said.

Kenny Graves

Young said the council will function like any other advisory body.

"But this will be treated just like any other advisory committee, and it will be taken very seriously by council," Young said.

Kenny Graves

Young also expressed hope the program could help develop the next generation of community leaders.

"I really hope this might be some of the future leaders of our community or a neighboring community, maybe even another city manager would come out of this," Young said.

Kenny Graves

City Council Place 2 member Mindy Parker Crouch said the program offers students a meaningful civic experience.

"And it's just something they can participate in the community, learn about how, you know, city municipal government works and I just thought what a great opportunity for our youth," Parker Crouch said.

Kenny Graves

Youth council members will provide opinions and recommendations to the full city council on various youth-related projects, Young said.

High school senior Elora Ganz is already applying and has ideas ready to bring to the table, including improvements at a local park.

"Actually, walking trails would be great. A lot of people usually don't like letting the smaller kids go down through the back, you know, where all the creepy trees and the bridges, and they're like, no, let's not do that. Maybe new trails would be awesome," Ganz said.

Kenny Graves

Ganz said she is eager to get involved.

"I think it's absolutely marvelous. I'm so excited. I'm hoping I can get in. It's something that's very much needed and I feel like it will get me more involved in things that I'm already in and just be a really good opportunity for me," Ganz said.

Students interested in applying can visit madisonvilletexas.gov/youthcouncil.

Kenny Graves

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

