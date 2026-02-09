Madison County Sheriff's Office searching for missing, endangered 10-year-old boy

MADISON COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — The Madison County Sheriff's Office in Texas is searching for 10-year-old Karter Depree Crosby, who has been reported missing and in danger.

Crosby was last seen at around 1 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 6, in the 12200 block of FM 2548 in Midway, Madison County.

Authorities believe Crosby is with non-family members who are exposing him to harm and may have taken him to the Houston area in Harris County.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Madison County Sheriff's Office at (936) 348-2755.

This story has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.