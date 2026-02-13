Madison County convenience store shooting leads to pursuit, suspect death and discovery of two more bodies

MIDWAY, Texas (KRHD) — A shooting at a Midway convenience store Friday morning led to a multi-county pursuit that ended with the suspect's death in custody and the discovery of two additional homicide victims, according to the Madison County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to Fraley's Food Store around 7:50 a.m. after reports of an aggravated robbery. They found a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds who was taken to St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital in critical condition.

The suspect, who investigators say was previously in a relationship with the victim, took off from the scene in a stolen pickup truck. Texas Department of Public Safety troopers spotted the vehicle on FM 1119 around 8:19 a.m. and initiated a pursuit when the suspect failed to yield.

Following a successful PIT maneuver, DPS troopers and Madison County deputies took the suspect into custody. The suspect was taken to Madison County Jail, where he became unresponsive during the intake screening process around 9:10 a.m.

Jail staff and EMS personnel immediately began lifesaving measures, but the suspect was pronounced dead at the facility. The Texas Rangers were notified to conduct an independent investigation into the in-custody death.

Just after 10 a.m., deputies received a separate report of someone dead on FM 2346. They discovered a man with multiple gunshot wounds. Evidence developed during the investigation connected the suspect from the convenience store shooting to this homicide.

At 1:11 p.m., deputies found a second deceased man with apparent gunshot wounds in the same area. Investigators have linked the same suspect to this homicide as well.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office is working with the Texas Rangers to investigate all four crime scenes. No additional identifying information will be released pending further investigation.

