MADISON COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — The Madison County Child Welfare Board is called on from time to time to help get children to safety, working in the background to ensure children in tragic circumstances are safe through resources, awareness and community support.

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Madison County Child Welfare Board advocates for children in CPS care through resources and community support

Kenny Graves

Madison County Sheriff Bobby Adams said the board is essential.

"They play a very vital role. They're there to pick up the pieces," Adams said.

Kenny Graves

I spoke with a neighbor and a board member about who they are and what their mission is.

Shelby Stallings, a CPS board member, described the group's purpose.

"What we do is try to help kids that are in CPS care. So we provide resources for them and raise awareness as well," Stallings said.

Kenny Graves

Local resident Amanda Wakefield said the board also makes a meaningful difference for foster families in the community.

"A great group of people who are advocating for kids who need to be advocated for," Wakefield said.

Kenny Graves

Wakefield told me the board was a big help when she and her husband became a foster family.

"The board helps families navigate that, because there is definitely no road map when you're a foster parent," Wakefield said.

Kenny Graves

I was told that the board makes a big deal out of birthdays and Christmas for the children they serve.

"They celebrate birthdays and really help to make it special for the children. A lot of children who have never had birthday parties or had cakes or had gifts," Wakefield said.

Kenny Graves

Stallings said celebrating milestones like birthdays is a priority for the board.

"Birthdays are important. Everybody should feel celebrated and loved on their birthdays," Stallings said.

Kenny Graves

Adams said the board has also stepped in to help children whose families cannot afford Christmas gifts.

"Their family can't afford Christmas gifts, and they have done that in the past, help with that," Adams said.

The board said it boils down to doing what's best to help the children and the foster families who care for them.

Kenny Graves

Tiffany McClure, vice president of the CPS Board, said the group is committed to bridging the gap for children and the families stepping up for them.

"We want to be able to provide for the families that are stepping in and doing all they can for these children that are in these unimaginable situations. We want to bridge that gap too for the kids so that they don't feel any different because they're within the department," McClure said.

Kenny Graves

Starting next Monday, be watching for Fancy the Flamingo around the Madisonville Square. The big flamingo fundraiser is starting up.

Pay to nominate a yard to have the flamingos placed, or if it is placed in your yard, you can pay to have the Madisonville Honors Society and Beta Club move them to a yard of your choice! All the proceeds will be used to help the board’s mission.

To find out more about the Madison County Children’s Protective Services Board or the Flamingo Fundraiser, go to:

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61557710841504

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

